Fri Oct 20 2023 12:38:30
Multibagger stock: Narayan Murthy-backed company buys stake in Gokaldas Exports during Q2. Shares close to record high

 Asit Manohar

Gokaldas opened in the green and went on to hit an intraday high of ₹950 apiece on the NSE. The stock is still around 10 percent away from its life-time high of ₹989 apiece.

Gokaldas Exports share price has surged 150 percent year-to-date (YTD). (Pixabay)Premium
Multibagger stock: Gokaldas Exports shares were trading higher on Thursday amid positive sentiment over the recent development of Narayana Murthy-backed Catamaran Ventures picking stake in the company. Infosys founder Narayana Murthy is the founder and chairman of Catamaran Ventures.

Gokaldas opened in the green and went on to hit an intraday high of 950 apiece on the NSE. The stock is still around 10 percent away from its life-time high of 989 apiece.

Gokaldas Exports share price has surged 150 percent year-to-date (YTD). 

As per the shareholding pattern filed by Gokaldas Exports Ltd for July to September 2023 quarter, Catamaran Ventures has picked a 1.12 percent stake in the company.

However, it would be difficult to ascertain whether Catamaran Ventures picked the entire 1.12 percent stake during Q2FY24 or the company held stake below 1 percent earlier. As per the exchange filing rules, a listed company is required to share names of all public shareholders who own one percent or more stake of the firm.

This could mean that Catamaran Ventures may have held stake below 1 percent earlier but it made it to the shareholding pattern only now because its stake rose to over 1 percent in Q2. However, there's no clarity on whether the company held any stake in Gokaldas earlier.

Asit Manohar
Updated: 19 Oct 2023, 11:00 AM IST
