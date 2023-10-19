Multibagger stock: Narayan Murthy-backed company buys stake in Gokaldas Exports during Q2. Shares close to record high
Gokaldas opened in the green and went on to hit an intraday high of ₹950 apiece on the NSE. The stock is still around 10 percent away from its life-time high of ₹989 apiece.
Multibagger stock: Gokaldas Exports shares were trading higher on Thursday amid positive sentiment over the recent development of Narayana Murthy-backed Catamaran Ventures picking stake in the company. Infosys founder Narayana Murthy is the founder and chairman of Catamaran Ventures.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started