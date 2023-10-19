Multibagger stock: Gokaldas Exports shares were trading higher on Thursday amid positive sentiment over the recent development of Narayana Murthy-backed Catamaran Ventures picking stake in the company. Infosys founder Narayana Murthy is the founder and chairman of Catamaran Ventures. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gokaldas opened in the green and went on to hit an intraday high of ₹950 apiece on the NSE. The stock is still around 10 percent away from its life-time high of ₹989 apiece.

Gokaldas Exports share price has surged 150 percent year-to-date (YTD). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per the shareholding pattern filed by Gokaldas Exports Ltd for July to September 2023 quarter, Catamaran Ventures has picked a 1.12 percent stake in the company.

However, it would be difficult to ascertain whether Catamaran Ventures picked the entire 1.12 percent stake during Q2FY24 or the company held stake below 1 percent earlier. As per the exchange filing rules, a listed company is required to share names of all public shareholders who own one percent or more stake of the firm. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This could mean that Catamaran Ventures may have held stake below 1 percent earlier but it made it to the shareholding pattern only now because its stake rose to over 1 percent in Q2. However, there's no clarity on whether the company held any stake in Gokaldas earlier.

