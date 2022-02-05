Multibagger stock: Year 2021 witnessed a good number of multibagger stocks and multibagger penny stocks in the market rebound post-second wave of Covid-19 pandemic. This number of multibagger stocks in India becomes much bigger when we look at the Indian stock market's bounce back after first wave of the pandemic. Adar Poonawalla's (a Cyrus Poonawalla group promoted) Pune based non-banking financial company Poonawalla Fincorp is one of the listed multibagger stocks in Indian secondary market. Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd share price had a closing of ₹16.40 per shares on 5th June 2020 on NSE whereas its closing on 4th February 2022 on NSE is ₹264.80 apiece, which means this non banking financial company's stock has surged around 1700 per cent in these 20 months.

Poonawalla Fincorp share price history

In last one month, this multibagger share price has surged from ₹228.40 to ₹264.80, logging near 16 per cent rise in this time whereas in last 6 months, this NBFC stock has risen around 60 per cent. In year-to-date (YTD) time, this multibagger NBFC stock has shot up from ₹220.75 to ₹264.80, appreciating to the tune of 20 per cent in 2022.

Likewise, in last one year, this multibagger stock has surged from around ₹60 apiece levels to ₹264.80 levels, clocking around 350 per cent raise in this period. Similarly, from 5th June 2020 to 4th February 2022, this multibagger stock has shot up from ₹14.60 to ₹264.80 levels, logging around 18 times raise in these 20 months.

Impact on investment

Taking cue from Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd share price history, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock one month ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.16 lakh today whereas it would have turned to ₹1.60 lakh in last 6 months. If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this NBFC stock one year ago, its ₹1 lakh would have become ₹4.50 lakh today.

Similarly, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock 20 months ago, buying one stock at ₹14.60 apiece levels and had remained invested in the scrip throughout this period, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹18 lakh today.

More about Poonawalla Fincorp stock

The market capital of Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd is ₹20,200 crore. Its 52-week high is ₹302.90 apiece whereas its 52-week low is ₹55.60 per share levels. Company's book value per share is 73.90. Poonawalla Fincorp trade volume is 26,90,918 that is much lower than its 20 days average trade volume of 61,96,769.

Recently, Board of Directors of Poonawalla Fincorp announced its un-audited results for Q3 FY2021-22. The consolidated results include the performance of PFL’s housing finance subsidiary, Poonawalla Housing Finance Limited (PHFL) and its joint venture, Magma HDI General Insurance Company Limited (MHDI).

Key highlights of Poonawalla Fincorp un-audited Q3FY22 results are as follows:

- Assets Under Management remained at ₹15,228 crore;

- NIM increased by 25 bps YoY to 8.8% in Q3FY22, driven largely by a reduction in interest expenses;

- Consolidated PBT was up 651% YoY, increasing from Rs. 17 crore in Q3FY21 to Rs. 130 crore in Q3FY22, driven largely by a reduction in interest cost and recovery led credit costs; and

- Collections continued to remain buoyant; above 99% in Dec’21.

