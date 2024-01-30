Multibagger Stock: This construction company's shares delivered over 1300% returns in last 10 years
In today's trade, the stock hit a new 52-week high of ₹219.70 apiece following India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) upgrading the company outlook to ‘positive’ from ‘stable’ while maintaining the long-term issuer rating at 'IND A plus.'
NCC, one of the largest, well-diversified construction companies in India, which has a foothold in every segment of the construction sector, has seen its shares perform exceptionally well on exchanges, driven by the company's robust order wins.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started