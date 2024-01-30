Multibagger Stock: This construction company's shares delivered over 1300% returns in last 10 years

NCC , one of the largest, well-diversified construction companies in India, which has a foothold in every segment of the construction sector, has seen its shares perform exceptionally well on exchanges, driven by the company's robust order wins.

In today's trade, the stock hit a new 52-week high of ₹219.70 apiece following India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) upgrading the company outlook to ‘positive’ from ‘stable’ while maintaining the long-term issuer rating at 'IND A plus.'

Between June 2022 and January 2024, the stock has skyrocketed from ₹58.60 apiece to ₹212, generating a fabulous return of 262%. This phenomenal performance brought the stock close to its all-time high of ₹228, recorded in January 2008.

Looking at the annual performance, the company's shares closed CY23 with a gain of 98%, marking its best yearly performance since CY14. Prior to this, the shares achieved positive returns in CY19, CY20, and CY22, with gains of 3%, 22%, and 20%, respectively. Over the last decade, the stock delivered a whopping return of 1311%.

NCC is one of the largest infrastructure conglomerates in India, with a presence across all major construction segments such as building and housing, roads, water and environment, irrigation, metals, mining, and railways. Construction companies are currently benefiting from the government's robust infrastructure spending.

In the second quarter of FY24, it successfully secured new orders totaling ₹12,289 crore, taking the total order book to a record high of ₹61,796 crore.

Recently, on January 9, the U.S.-based Smallcap World Fund acquired 3.6 million shares, constituting a 0.57% stake, through bulk deals at a price of ₹184 per share.

At the end of Q3FY24, the majority stake in the company was held by the general public, accounting for 43.6%. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) and Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) own 9% and 10.5% stake respectively, with the remaining 22% stake owned by the promoters.

