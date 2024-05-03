Multibagger Stock: Netweb Technologies advanced 147% in just 6 months, up 270% from IPO price
Shares of Netweb Technologies surged 5% to ₹1852, nearing its all-time high, after strong Q4 results in FY24. Company reported highest-ever revenue, EBITDA, and PAT. Partnered with NVIDIA for AI systems and launched 'Make in India' servers. Stock trading 270% higher than IPO price.
Netweb Technologies, a prominent provider of high-end computing solutions (HCS) in the country, continues its winning streak as its shares hit the 5% upper circuit limit for the second consecutive session on Friday, reaching ₹1852 apiece. This brings them close to their all-time high of ₹1892, with just a 2% difference.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started