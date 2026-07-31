Multibagger stock Netweb Technologies surges almost 10% in a lacklustre market; what should investors do?

Netweb Technologies share price surged almost 10% in intraday trade on the BSE on Friday, 31 July, amid a lacklustre market. Netweb Technologies shares opened at ₹4,281.25 against their previous close of ₹4,197.05 and jumped as much as 9.6% to an intraday high of ₹4,597.95. Around 12:15 PM, the stock was 8.23% up at ₹ 4,542.60, looking set to snap its two-day losing run. Equity benchmark Sensex was 0.20% up at 78,087 at that time.

Netweb Technologies Q1 results Netweb Technologies on 28 July reported a nearly 180% year-on-year (YoY) jump in Q1FY27 profit after tax (PAT) to ₹85.32 crore.

Revenue from operations clocked a 172% YoY growth to come at ₹819.69 crore for the quarter.

Operating EBITDA stood at ₹120.52 crore, up 169% YoY, while operating EBITDA margin stood at 14.70%, down 17 bps YoY.

The company's order book by the end of the June quarter stood at ₹2,506.94 crore.

Income from AI systems grew by 484.20% YoY, and its contribution to the company's operating revenue increased to 62.29%.

Should investors buy, sell, or hold? Netweb Technologies share price has delivered multibagger returns of over 120% over the last one year, while year-to-date, the stock is up over 45%, as per the BSE data.

Sonam Srivastava, the founder of Wright Research, said Netweb's Q1FY27 numbers stood out this earnings season due to a strong jump in revenue and profit after tax.

"Profit is outpacing revenue, the PAT margin has crossed 10%, and the operating EBITDA margin has bounced back to 14.7% from 12.5% last quarter. So, they're clearly turning this AI-led demand wave into real, profitable growth, not just chasing topline through discounts or aggressive pricing," Srivastava noted.

"Netweb is right at the heart of India's AI infrastructure push—think data centre capex, sovereign compute projects, and the government's big bet on local server manufacturing. Their tie-up with Nvidia is a huge advantage, since it gives them access to some of the most supply-constrained hardware out there. AI systems, which used to be just a small part of the business, have now become the main revenue driver," Srivastava added.

Technical experts highlight that Netweb Technologies shares are currently trading in a higher-highs and higher-lows structure, holding comfortably above their key short- and long-term moving averages across multiple timeframes.

Vipin Kumar, AVP-Research at Globe Capital Market, said at the current juncture, the stock is on the verge of a bullish breakout from its month-long consolidation range established throughout July.

"This tightening price action, accompanied by sustained buying interest, signals strong underlying momentum. Given this favourable chart structure and robust relative strength, we expect the stock to momentum-drive toward its all-time highs in the near term," said Kumar.

On the other hand, Aditya Thukral, Founder and Analyst of AT Research and Risk Managers, pointed out that Netweb Technologies share price has broken the rising trendline of the short to medium-term uptrend and remains within the larger range of ₹5,400 and ₹3,500. It has entered the corrective phase and is not an ideal situation for investors to hold onto their long positions; they should look for an exit opportunity near the short-term resistance of ₹4,800.

View full Image View full Image Netweb Technologies technical chart ( AT Research and Risk Managers )

"Investors can again think of buying the stock near the lower range of ₹3,500, if those supports are held. Till now, the stock has held onto the long-term EMAs; however, it seems the mean reversion activity in the stock prices could take prices lower towards those levels," said Thukral.

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