Dolly Khanna portfolio: Multibagger stock Nile is in the news these days as Chennai-based ace investor Dolly Khanna's name has appeared in the latest shareholding pattern of the company. According to the shareholding pattern of Nile Ltd for the April to June 2024 quarter, Dolly Khanna owns a 1.10 percent stake in the company, whereas, in the January to March 2024 quarter, her name was missing from the list of individual shareholders. This means Dolly Khanna bought fresh Nile shares during Q1FY25. So, Nile share price was expected to remain under the bulls' radar after this stock market news outbreak. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As expected, Nile share price today opened opened with an upside gap and touched an intraday high of ₹2,388 on NSE. While climbing this intraday high, NIle share price rose to a new lifetime high during Tuesday deals.

Nile share price history This new Dolly Khanna portfolio stock is one of the multibagger stocks that the Indian stock market has delivered in the recent years. In one month's time, Nile's share price surged from ₹1,287 to ₹2,388 apiece level, recording over a 75 percent rise in this period. In the last six months, Nile share price has risen from 1,022 to ₹2,388 per share level, logging around a 125 percent rise in this time horizon. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In YTD, this multibagger stock has surged nearly 160 percent. In one year, this small-cap stock has risen from around ₹755 to ₹2,388 per share level, registering around a 200 percent rise. In the last five years, this new Dolly Khanna portfolio stock has risen from nearly 243 to ₹2,388 apiece, recording an almost 825 percent rise.

Dolly Khanna shareholding As mentioned above, Dolly Khanna owns 32,923 Nile shares, which is 1.10 percent of the company's total paid-up capital. However, in the company's shareholding pattern from January to March 2024, Dolly Khanna's name needed to be added to the list of individual shareholders. This means Dolly Khanna added fresh shares of the company during Q1FY25. However, it isn't easy to ascertain whether she bought all these shares during the recently ended quarter or held some company shares at the end of the March 2024 quarter but that shareholding was below one percent. As per the exchange rules, a listed company is bound to share the names of those shareholders who own one percent or more shares of the company.

Meanwhile, after the sharp price movement, the BSE sought clarification from the company regarding the price movement. The company replied to the BSE, saying, "We are not aware of the reasons for our Company's share price movement. All relevant information is being publicly disseminated in a timely manner. There is no undisclosed price-sensitive information." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

