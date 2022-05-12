Multibagger stock: NSE share gives 1700% return in 6 months

Multibagger stock: NSE share gives 1700% return in 6 months2 min read . 08:24 AM IST
- Multibagger stock: In year-to-date time, this Sezal Glass share price has skyrocketed from 25.50 to ₹244.90 apiece levels, logging near 850 per cent rise in 2022
Multibagger stock: Despite weakness in secondary market sentiments after outbreak of Russia-Ukraine war, some Indian stocks have managed to give stellar return to its shareholders. Sezal Glass shares are one of them. This small-cap multibagger stock is one of the 90 multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has produced in Q4FY2022. The NSE listed stock is one of the alpha stocks in India, which surged from ₹13.65 to ₹244.90 levels, logging around 1700 per cent rise in just 6 months.
Sezal Glass share price history
The multibagger stock has been under sell-off heat for last one month as the NSE stock has slipped from around ₹399 to ₹245 levels, clocking near 40 per cent dip in this time. In year-to-date time, this multibagger stock has skyrocketed from 25.50 to ₹244.90 apiece levels, logging near 850 per cent rise in 2022. Likewise, in last 6 months, this multibagger stock has shot up from ₹13.65 to ₹244.90, giving 1700 per cent return to its shareholders.
Current market capital of Sezal Glass is ₹250 crore and its trade volume on Wednesday was 1615. So, it's a low float stock and it may give sharp upside or downside movement on single trigger.
Alpha return by Sezal Glass shares
As mentioned above, Sezal Glass shares have generated alpha return in last 6 months as it has beaten key bench mark indices by huge margin in this time. In last 6 months, Nifty has given zero return as it shed near 10.70 per cent in this period. Likewise, BSE Sensex has went down by near 10.85 per cent in this period whereas BSE small-cap index has corrected to the tune of 12.75 per cent in this period. In last 6 months, mid-cap index has tumbled more than 16 per cent.
So, Sezal Glass shares have given multibagger return to its shareholders despite zero return by key benchmark indices.