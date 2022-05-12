Multibagger stock: NSE share gives 1700% return in 6 months

As mentioned above, Sezal Glass shares have generated alpha return in last 6 months as it has beaten key bench mark indices by huge margin in this time. In last 6 months, Nifty has given zero return as it shed near 10.70 per cent in this period. Likewise, BSE Sensex has went down by near 10.85 per cent in this period whereas BSE small-cap index has corrected to the tune of 12.75 per cent in this period. In last 6 months, mid-cap index has tumbled more than 16 per cent.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}