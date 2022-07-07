Multibagger stock of 2022 announces bonus share issue: Check key takeaways2 min read . Updated: 07 Jul 2022, 08:16 PM IST
- A small-cap company with a market worth of ₹67 crore that operates in a multitude of sectors is Panth Infinity Ltd.
Listen to this article
A small-cap company with a market worth of ₹67 crore that operates in a multitude of sectors is Panth Infinity Ltd. The company specialises in trading precious metals, gemstones, and jewellery. With its corporate headquarters in Surat, Gujarat, the company also provides construction services. Today, the company informed the stock exchanges for the purpose of bonus shares and has fixed 19th July 2022 as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders.