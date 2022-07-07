A small-cap company with a market worth of ₹67 crore that operates in a multitude of sectors is Panth Infinity Ltd. The company specialises in trading precious metals, gemstones, and jewellery. With its corporate headquarters in Surat, Gujarat, the company also provides construction services. Today, the company informed the stock exchanges for the purpose of bonus shares and has fixed 19th July 2022 as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders.

“Pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, and in furtherance of the Shareholders' Resolutions passed through Postal Ballot e-voting on 4th July, 2022, we would like to inform you that the Company has fixed Tuesday, 19th July, 2022 as the "Record Date" for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders entitled for issuance of Bonus Equity Shares of the Company in the proportion of 1 (One) new fully paid-up Equity Share of Face Value of Rs. 10/- each (Rupees Ten) for every 2 (Two) existing fully paid-up Equity Shares of Face Value of Rs. 10- each (Rupees Ten)," the company has said in BSE filing.

On trade today, the stock made a 52-week-high and closed at the same level of ₹54.45 up by 4.91% from its previous close of ₹51.90. The stock has climbed from ₹9.94 on July 8, 2021, to its current level during the past year, representing a multibagger return of 447.79 per cent. The stock has increased in value on a year-to-date (YTD) basis from ₹14.01 as of 3 January 2022 to the current level of ₹54.45 as of 7 July 2022, 3:58 pm IST, indicating that it has so far managed to provide a multibagger return of 288.65 per cent in 2022. The stock has risen in value over the past six months from ₹13.54 on January 10th 2022 to the current level, representing a multibagger return of 302.14%. The stock has also delivered a multibagger gain of 124.54 per cent over the past month, but in the last 5 trading days, it has surged by 21.27%. On the BSE, today the trade volume was 9,04,966 shares.