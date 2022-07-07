Multibagger stock of 2022 announces bonus share issue: Check key takeaways

On trade today, the stock made a 52-week-high and closed at the same level of ₹54.45 up by 4.91% from its previous close of ₹51.90. The stock has climbed from ₹9.94 on July 8, 2021, to its current level during the past year, representing a multibagger return of 447.79 per cent. The stock has increased in value on a year-to-date (YTD) basis from ₹14.01 as of 3 January 2022 to the current level of ₹54.45 as of 7 July 2022, 3:58 pm IST, indicating that it has so far managed to provide a multibagger return of 288.65 per cent in 2022. The stock has risen in value over the past six months from ₹13.54 on January 10th 2022 to the current level, representing a multibagger return of 302.14%. The stock has also delivered a multibagger gain of 124.54 per cent over the past month, but in the last 5 trading days, it has surged by 21.27%. On the BSE, today the trade volume was 9,04,966 shares.

