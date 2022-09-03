Multibagger stock of 2022 announces record date for final dividend

Multibagger stock of 2022 announces record date for final dividend2 min read . 01:56 PM IST
BLS International Services Lt is a mid-cap company in the services consumer discretionary industry with a market worth of ₹5,018.00 Crore. An online visa application centre in India called BLS International offers visa consulting services. BLS International is one of the top three global leaders in this industry and a reputable partner for governments and citizens as a provider of e-governance, attestation, biometric, e-visa, and retail services. The only firm in its category that is listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), and the Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Ltd. is BLS International.
The company's Board of Directors recommended a final dividend of 25% of face value or Rs. 0.25 per equity share with a face value of Rs. 1, subject to shareholder approval at the company's next annual general meeting (AGM). For the purpose of the same, the company said on Friday in a regulatory filing that “In compliance with Regulation 42 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 and Section 91 of the Companies Act, 2013, we hereby inform you that the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Thursday, September 15, 2022 to Wednesday, September 21, 2022 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Final Dividend and 38" AGM of the Company. Dividend shall be payable to those shareholders, whose names appear in the Register of Members / list of Beneficial Owners with the NSDL, CDSL and RTA of the Company at the end of business hours on September 14, 2022 (Wednesday)."
Nomura Singapore Ltd., a leading worldwide provider of financial services, recently acquired a stake in BLS International. According to NSE, on August 29, 2022, Nomura Singapore purchased 1.1 million or 11 lakh equity shares for ₹25.3 crore at an average price of ₹230 per share. The shares of BLS International Services Ltd. closed at Rs. 244.00 a piece on Friday, down 3.14 per cent from the previous close. In the last 1 year, the stock has given a multibagger return of 118.78% and on a YTD basis, the stock has delivered a multibagger return of 157.57% so far in 2022.
