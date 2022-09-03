Multibagger stock of 2022 announces record date for final dividend

The company's Board of Directors recommended a final dividend of 25% of face value or Rs. 0.25 per equity share with a face value of Rs. 1, subject to shareholder approval at the company's next annual general meeting (AGM). For the purpose of the same, the company said on Friday in a regulatory filing that “In compliance with Regulation 42 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 and Section 91 of the Companies Act, 2013, we hereby inform you that the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Thursday, September 15, 2022 to Wednesday, September 21, 2022 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Final Dividend and 38" AGM of the Company. Dividend shall be payable to those shareholders, whose names appear in the Register of Members / list of Beneficial Owners with the NSDL, CDSL and RTA of the Company at the end of business hours on September 14, 2022 (Wednesday)."