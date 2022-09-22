Multibagger stock of 2022 announces stock split: Details here2 min read . Updated: 22 Sep 2022, 06:55 PM IST
Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds Ltd is a small cap company having a market cap of ₹803.92 Crore operating in the agricultural sector. The "Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds Ltd." company was founded in 1983 and is involved in the production and distribution of a wide variety of agricultural seeds. The Board of the company has approved the sub-division of 1 (One) fully paid-up ordinary (equity) share of the company having face value of ₹10/- (Rupees Ten) each, into ₹10 (Ten) fully paid-up Ordinary (equity) Shares and having face value of ₹1/-(Rupee one) each.