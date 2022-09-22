OPEN APP
Multibagger stock of 2022 announces stock split: Details here
Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds Ltd is a small cap company having a market cap of 803.92 Crore operating in the agricultural sector. The "Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds Ltd." company was founded in 1983 and is involved in the production and distribution of a wide variety of agricultural seeds. The Board of the company has approved the sub-division of 1 (One) fully paid-up ordinary (equity) share of the company having face value of 10/- (Rupees Ten) each, into 10 (Ten) fully paid-up Ordinary (equity) Shares and having face value of 1/-(Rupee one) each.

As per the information available on NSE, the company has fixed 26-September-2022 as the record date in order to determine the eligibility of the shareholders for the purpose of the stock split. And the ex-date for the same is 23-September-2022.

Stock split details of Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds
Stock split details of Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds (NSE)
Today's NSE closing price for Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds Ltd. shares was Rs. 850.80 per share, up 5.00% from yesterday's close of Rs. 810.30. In trade today the stock recorded a total volume of 16,943 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 11,712 shares. The stock price has risen significantly in the last three years from 89 on October 30, 2020 to the current market price, resulting in a multibagger return of 855.96% and an approximate CAGR of 112.17%. The stock price has climbed tremendously over the past year from 290 on September 23, 2021, to the current market price, resulting in a multibagger return of 193.38% and an approximate CAGR of 193.10%. The stock has so far in 2022 produced a multibagger return of 165.83% on a YTD basis. The stock has produced a multibagger return of 108.66% during the past six months, and it has climbed by 92.14% over the past month. The stock has appreciated 22.78% during the past five trading days. At today's closing price the stock was spotted trading above 5 days, 10 days, 20 days, 50 days, 100 days and 200 days Exponential Moving Average (EMA).

