Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds Ltd is a small cap company having a market cap of ₹803.92 Crore operating in the agricultural sector. The "Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds Ltd." company was founded in 1983 and is involved in the production and distribution of a wide variety of agricultural seeds. The Board of the company has approved the sub-division of 1 (One) fully paid-up ordinary (equity) share of the company having face value of ₹10/- (Rupees Ten) each, into ₹10 (Ten) fully paid-up Ordinary (equity) Shares and having face value of ₹1/-(Rupee one) each.

As per the information available on NSE, the company has fixed 26-September-2022 as the record date in order to determine the eligibility of the shareholders for the purpose of the stock split. And the ex-date for the same is 23-September-2022.

View Full Image Stock split details of Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds (NSE)

Today's NSE closing price for Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds Ltd. shares was Rs. 850.80 per share, up 5.00% from yesterday's close of Rs. 810.30. In trade today the stock recorded a total volume of 16,943 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 11,712 shares. The stock price has risen significantly in the last three years from ₹89 on October 30, 2020 to the current market price, resulting in a multibagger return of 855.96% and an approximate CAGR of 112.17%. The stock price has climbed tremendously over the past year from ₹290 on September 23, 2021, to the current market price, resulting in a multibagger return of 193.38% and an approximate CAGR of 193.10%. The stock has so far in 2022 produced a multibagger return of 165.83% on a YTD basis. The stock has produced a multibagger return of 108.66% during the past six months, and it has climbed by 92.14% over the past month. The stock has appreciated 22.78% during the past five trading days. At today's closing price the stock was spotted trading above 5 days, 10 days, 20 days, 50 days, 100 days and 200 days Exponential Moving Average (EMA).