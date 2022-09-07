Multibagger stock of 2022 announces stock split in 1:5 ratio: Do you own?

The shares of Colorchips New Media Ltd closed today at a new 52-week-high level of ₹145.20 apiece, up by 4.99% from the previous close of ₹138.30. In the last 1 year, the stock has generated a multibagger return of 205.68% or a CAGR of 208.51% approx and on a YTD basis, the stock has given a multibagger return of 523.18% in 2022. In the last 6 months, the stock has generated a multibagger return of 338.01% and also a multibagger return of 148.63% in the last 1 month. On the BSE, the stock had touched a 52-week-low of ₹21.10 on (20/12/2021) indicating that at the current market price the stock is trading 588% above the low.