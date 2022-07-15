Multibagger stock of 2022 approves issuance of bonus shares2 min read . Updated: 15 Jul 2022, 09:36 PM IST
- With a market valuation of Rs. 27.73 Cr., IFL Enterprises Ltd. is a small-cap company that operates in the commercial services industry.
Listen to this article
With a market valuation of Rs. 27.73 Cr., IFL Enterprises Ltd. is a small-cap company that operates in the commercial services industry. In addition to the business of acquisition, trading of shares, stocks, bonds etc the corporation also engages in the trade of various textiles and related goods. The company, which is also a fabric and textile trading firm with offices in Delhi, provides a wide range of products, including heavy fabrics and things that are linked to fabrics.