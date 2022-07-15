Multibagger stock of 2022 approves issuance of bonus shares

Today the company has informed BSE that “The Board of Directors has considered, approved and recommended issue of (1:1) One Bonus Share for every one equity share held by the equity shareholders of the Company. The bonus issue of equity shares is subject to the approval of the shareholders and any other applicable statutory and regulatory approvals, as may be required. The Bonus shares once allotted shall rank pari-passu in all respects and carry the same rights of the existing Equity Shares and shall be entitled to participate in full in any dividend and other corporate action, recommended and declared, if any, after the issue and allotment of such Bonus Shares."