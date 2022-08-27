Multibagger stock of 2022 at 52-week-high recommends stock split: Do you own?

With a market valuation of ₹101.63, Pressure Sensitive Systems (India) is a small cap company that operates in the consumer discretionary industry.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
With a market valuation of ₹101.63, Pressure Sensitive Systems (India) is a small-cap company that operates in the consumer discretionary industry. The company produces a variety of textile and apparel items. The company's board of directors has suggested splitting up one equity share with a face value of Rs. 10 into 10 equity shares with a face value of Rs. 1.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
With a market valuation of ₹101.63, Pressure Sensitive Systems (India) is a small-cap company that operates in the consumer discretionary industry. The company produces a variety of textile and apparel items. The company's board of directors has suggested splitting up one equity share with a face value of Rs. 10 into 10 equity shares with a face value of Rs. 1.
The company has said in a stock exchange filing that its Board of Directors has “Proposed, sub-division/split of 1 (One) equity share of the Company having face value of Rs. 10/- each into 10 (Ten) Equity Shares having face value of Re. 1/- each (i.e. Total 14836200 Fully Paid Up Equity Shares of the Company having face value of Rs. 10/ -each into resulting 148362000 Fully Paid Up equity shares of face value of Re. 1 each) at a record date to be determined by the Board of Directors later on and subject to the approval of shareholders to be obtained by Remote E-Voting at the ensuing Annual General Meeting ("AGM") The record date for the split/ sub-division of shares will be intimated in due course."
The company has said in a stock exchange filing that its Board of Directors has “Proposed, sub-division/split of 1 (One) equity share of the Company having face value of Rs. 10/- each into 10 (Ten) Equity Shares having face value of Re. 1/- each (i.e. Total 14836200 Fully Paid Up Equity Shares of the Company having face value of Rs. 10/ -each into resulting 148362000 Fully Paid Up equity shares of face value of Re. 1 each) at a record date to be determined by the Board of Directors later on and subject to the approval of shareholders to be obtained by Remote E-Voting at the ensuing Annual General Meeting ("AGM") The record date for the split/ sub-division of shares will be intimated in due course."
By saying about the ratio of stock split, the Board informed stock exchanges that “Subdivision of 14836200 Equity Shares of the Company having face value of Rs. 10 each fully paid-up into 148362000 equity shares of face value of Re. 1 each fully paid-up i.e for every 1 (one) share of Rs. 10 each held in the Company, 10 (Ten) shares of face value of Re. 1 each will be issued at a record date to be decided later on by the Board of Directors of the Company."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
By saying about the ratio of stock split, the Board informed stock exchanges that “Subdivision of 14836200 Equity Shares of the Company having face value of Rs. 10 each fully paid-up into 148362000 equity shares of face value of Re. 1 each fully paid-up i.e for every 1 (one) share of Rs. 10 each held in the Company, 10 (Ten) shares of face value of Re. 1 each will be issued at a record date to be decided later on by the Board of Directors of the Company."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Pre sub-division share capital: Authorised Share capital- Rs. 15,50,00,000 divided into ₹15500000 Equity Shares of Rs. 10 each, Paid-Up and Subscribed Share Capital- Rs. 14,83,62,000 divided into ₹14836200 Equity Shares of Rs. 10 each.
Pre sub-division share capital: Authorised Share capital- Rs. 15,50,00,000 divided into ₹15500000 Equity Shares of Rs. 10 each, Paid-Up and Subscribed Share Capital- Rs. 14,83,62,000 divided into ₹14836200 Equity Shares of Rs. 10 each.
Post sub-division share capital: Authorised Share capital- Rs. 15,50,00,000 divided into ₹155000000 Equity Shares of Re. 1 each, Paid-Up and Subscribed Share Capital- Rs. 14,83,62,000 divided into 148362000 Equity Shares of Re. 1 each.
Post sub-division share capital: Authorised Share capital- Rs. 15,50,00,000 divided into ₹155000000 Equity Shares of Re. 1 each, Paid-Up and Subscribed Share Capital- Rs. 14,83,62,000 divided into 148362000 Equity Shares of Re. 1 each.
Pressure Sensitive Systems India's shares closed at a 52-week high of ₹68.50 per share on Friday, up 4.98% from the previous closing of ₹65.25 on the BSE. The stock climbed from ₹15.35 to the present market price during the past five years, resulting in a multibagger return of 346.25% and an approximate CAGR of 35.30%. The stock price climbed from ₹12.64 to the current market price during the course of the past year, resulting in a multibagger return of 441.93% and a CAGR of 466.67% approx. The stock has produced a multibagger return of 441.93% YTD. The stock has generated a multibagger return of 150.73% during the past one month.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Pressure Sensitive Systems India's shares closed at a 52-week high of ₹68.50 per share on Friday, up 4.98% from the previous closing of ₹65.25 on the BSE. The stock climbed from ₹15.35 to the present market price during the past five years, resulting in a multibagger return of 346.25% and an approximate CAGR of 35.30%. The stock price climbed from ₹12.64 to the current market price during the course of the past year, resulting in a multibagger return of 441.93% and a CAGR of 466.67% approx. The stock has produced a multibagger return of 441.93% YTD. The stock has generated a multibagger return of 150.73% during the past one month.