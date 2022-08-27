Multibagger stock of 2022 at 52-week-high recommends stock split: Do you own?

The company has said in a stock exchange filing that its Board of Directors has “Proposed, sub-division/split of 1 (One) equity share of the Company having face value of Rs. 10/- each into 10 (Ten) Equity Shares having face value of Re. 1/- each (i.e. Total 14836200 Fully Paid Up Equity Shares of the Company having face value of Rs. 10/ -each into resulting 148362000 Fully Paid Up equity shares of face value of Re. 1 each) at a record date to be determined by the Board of Directors later on and subject to the approval of shareholders to be obtained by Remote E-Voting at the ensuing Annual General Meeting ("AGM") The record date for the split/ sub-division of shares will be intimated in due course."