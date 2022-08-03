Multibagger of 2022: After hitting back-to-back upper circuits on lats two trade sessions, Deepak Fertilisers share price has climbed today to its new 52-week high of ₹815 apiece levels. Deepak Fertilisers share price today opened upside and went on to hit intraday high of ₹815 apiece levels claiming new 52-week peak. But, profit-booking triggered and the stock started to fall and hit its intraday low of ₹758.80 on NSE. In In last one week, this chemical stock has surged more than 15 per cent whereas in year-to-date (YTD) time, this chemical stock has risen more than 97 per cent. So, it one of the potential multibagger stocks in 2022.

