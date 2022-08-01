Deepak Fertilisers share price today opened with upside gap and went on to go up to its intraday high of ₹746.25 levels and hit upper circuit in the early morning deals. While ascending to its intraday high, this possible multibagger stock for 2022 went on to hit its life-time high as well. Deepak Fertilisers' intraday high today is its life-time high as well. The stock has hit upper circuit on second straight session as it had hit upper circuit on Friday session as well.