Multibagger stock of 2022 fixes record date for 1:1 bonus shares: Do you own?

The shares of Choice International Ltd closed today at ₹470.35 apiece, up by 0.09% from the previous close of ₹469.95. The stock has been rising over the previous 4 days, returning over 7% throughout that period. The stock has produced a multibagger return of 386.15% over the past five years and an absolute return of 1126.47% during the past ten years. The stock has provided an absolute multibagger return over the past three years of over 1050% and a multibagger return over the past year of 236.71%. In comparison to the key benchmark index's 1.27% gain so far in 2022, the stock has provided a multibagger return on a YTD basis of 210.46%. On the NSE, the stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹481.00 on (15-September-2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹297.00 on (08-April-2022) indicating that after hitting a fresh 52-week-high today, the stock was last seen trading 59.04% above the low at the today's closing price. In trade today the total volume was 43,545 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 29,111 shares.

