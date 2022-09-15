Multibagger stock of 2022 fixes record date for 1:1 bonus shares: Do you own?2 min read . 05:11 PM IST
- Choice International Ltd is a small cap company with a financial services industry operation and a market valuation of ₹2,340.27 crore
Choice International Ltd is a small cap company with a financial services industry operation and a market valuation of ₹2,340.27 crore. The firm provides a variety of financial services to its clients, including equity broking, government advisory, tax advisory, capital advisory, wealth planning, insurance, loans, and broking and distribution.
The Board of Directors of the company has said in a regulatory filing that “Pursuant to Regulation 42 of Listing Regulations, the Company has fixed Friday, September 23, 2022 as the Record Date for the purpose of determining the names of Members who shall be entitled for allotment of bonus equity shares in the ratio of 1:1 i.e. 1 (One) new fully paid-up equity share of Rs. 10/- each for every 1 (One) fully paid-up equity share of Rs. 10/- each held by the existing Members of the Company. The Bonus Issue of the Company is subject to the Approval of Members of the Company at the Annual General Meeting to be held on September 15, 2022."
The shares of Choice International Ltd closed today at ₹470.35 apiece, up by 0.09% from the previous close of ₹469.95. The stock has been rising over the previous 4 days, returning over 7% throughout that period. The stock has produced a multibagger return of 386.15% over the past five years and an absolute return of 1126.47% during the past ten years. The stock has provided an absolute multibagger return over the past three years of over 1050% and a multibagger return over the past year of 236.71%. In comparison to the key benchmark index's 1.27% gain so far in 2022, the stock has provided a multibagger return on a YTD basis of 210.46%. On the NSE, the stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹481.00 on (15-September-2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹297.00 on (08-April-2022) indicating that after hitting a fresh 52-week-high today, the stock was last seen trading 59.04% above the low at the today's closing price. In trade today the total volume was 43,545 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 29,111 shares.
