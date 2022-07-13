Multibagger stock of 2022 fixes record date for 2:1 stock split

As of today's closure, the shares of the BSE-listed company were trading at ₹239.50, down 0.19 per cent from yesterday's close of ₹239.95. The shares of Rajnish Wellness Ltd have climbed from ₹9.80 on July 14, 2021, to the current level during the last year, representing a significant multibagger return of 2,343.88 per cent. The stock has gained from ₹20.45 on January 3, 2022, to the current level on a YTD basis, representing a multibagger return of 1,071.15 per cent so far in 2022. The stock price rallied from ₹31.30 on January 14, 2022, to its current level during the past six months, representing a multibagger return of 665.18 per cent. The stock has gained 33.54 per cent in the past month and 3.57 per cent in the previous five days. The 52-week high for Rajnish Wellness's shares on the BSE was ₹245.00 on July 12, 2022, and the 52-week low was ₹9.10 on July 29, 2021. This means that the stock is now trading 2.24 per cent below its 52-week high and 2531.86 per cent above its 52-week low. 98,312 shares were traded today on the BSE.

