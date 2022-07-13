Multibagger stock of 2022 fixes record date for 2:1 stock split

Multibagger stock of 2022 fixes record date for 2:1 stock split2 min read . 10:29 PM IST
- With a market valuation of ₹613 Cr, Rajnish Wellness is a small-cap company that operates in the pharmaceutical industry.
With a market valuation of ₹613 Cr, Rajnish Wellness is a small-cap company that operates in the pharmaceutical industry. Ayurvedic personal care products are manufactured and sold under the name Rajnish Wellness.
With a market valuation of ₹613 Cr, Rajnish Wellness is a small-cap company that operates in the pharmaceutical industry. Ayurvedic personal care products are manufactured and sold under the name Rajnish Wellness.
For the purpose of astock split, the Board of Directors of the company have informed stock exchanges by saying that “In terms of regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that board of the Directors have fixed Friday, 22nd July, 2022 as the 'Record Date', for the purpose of Sub-division/split of equity shares of the company (1 equity share of Rs.10/- each to 5 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each) and Issue of bonus shares of 25,61,58,220 equity shares in the ratio of 2:1 (2 equity shares of Rs.2/- each for every 1 existing equity share of Rs.2/- each)."
For the purpose of astock split, the Board of Directors of the company have informed stock exchanges by saying that “In terms of regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that board of the Directors have fixed Friday, 22nd July, 2022 as the 'Record Date', for the purpose of Sub-division/split of equity shares of the company (1 equity share of Rs.10/- each to 5 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each) and Issue of bonus shares of 25,61,58,220 equity shares in the ratio of 2:1 (2 equity shares of Rs.2/- each for every 1 existing equity share of Rs.2/- each)."
As of today's closure, the shares of the BSE-listed company were trading at ₹239.50, down 0.19 per cent from yesterday's close of ₹239.95. The shares of Rajnish Wellness Ltd have climbed from ₹9.80 on July 14, 2021, to the current level during the last year, representing a significant multibagger return of 2,343.88 per cent. The stock has gained from ₹20.45 on January 3, 2022, to the current level on a YTD basis, representing a multibagger return of 1,071.15 per cent so far in 2022. The stock price rallied from ₹31.30 on January 14, 2022, to its current level during the past six months, representing a multibagger return of 665.18 per cent. The stock has gained 33.54 per cent in the past month and 3.57 per cent in the previous five days. The 52-week high for Rajnish Wellness's shares on the BSE was ₹245.00 on July 12, 2022, and the 52-week low was ₹9.10 on July 29, 2021. This means that the stock is now trading 2.24 per cent below its 52-week high and 2531.86 per cent above its 52-week low. 98,312 shares were traded today on the BSE.