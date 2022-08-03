Multibagger stock of 2022 fixes record date for dividend for the FY 2021-22

The shares of Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited closed today at ₹270.50 apiece, down by 2.33% from the previous close of ₹276.95. The stock price climbed from ₹114.55 on August 4, 2021 to its current level during the course of the past year, representing a multibagger return of 136.14 per cent. The stock price has climbed from ₹103.30 on January 3, 2022, to the current level on a YTD basis, representing a multibagger return of 161.86 per cent to date in 2022. The price has soared from ₹113.40 on February 4, 2022, to the current level during the past six months, representing a multibagger return of 138.54 per cent. The stock has dropped 9.70 per cent over the past month, and 3.84 per cent during the past five trading days.

