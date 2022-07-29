Multibagger stock of 2022 fixes record date for stock split: Check key takeaways

The shares of Variman Global Enterprises Ltd opened today at ₹177.80 and closed at ₹181.75 apiece with an upside gap of 5.00% from the previous close of ₹173.10 on the BSE. The stock has given a multibagger return of 350.99% in the last 1 year and on a YTD basis, the stock has delivered a multibagger return of 420.77% so far in 2022. The stock has returned a multibagger return of 105.95 per cent over the past six months, and it has gained 10.15 per cent during the past month. 23,371 shares were traded for the stock today on the BSE. On the BSE the stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹218.50 on 24/03/2022 and a 52-week-low of ₹25.70 on 15/11/2021 which indicates that at the current price level the stock is trading 16.81% below the 52-week-high and 607% above the 52-week-low. The company has a promoter shareholding of 30.49% in June 2022 lowest since Sep 2019 and has a public shareholding of 69.51% the highest since September 2019.

