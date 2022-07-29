Multibagger stock of 2022 fixes record date for stock split: Check key takeaways

The commercial services industry is the focus of Variman Global Enterprises Ltd, a small cap company with a market valuation of 328.48 crore rupees.
IT solutions are provided by Variman Global Enterprises Ltd. through software development, IT infrastructure solutions, and the distribution of IT Hardware to clients and stakeholders. The corporation has notified the record date that shareholders should be aware of in order to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the purpose of the stock split of existing equity shares having face value of ₹10 each to ₹1 each.
The company has said in a regulatory filing that “With reference to the subject cited, this is to inform the Exchange that the Company has fixed Friday, 12.08.2022 as record date for the purpose of determining sub-division/split of existing Equity shares having face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees ten) each to Re. 1/- (Rupee one) each."
The shares of Variman Global Enterprises Ltd opened today at ₹177.80 and closed at ₹181.75 apiece with an upside gap of 5.00% from the previous close of ₹173.10 on the BSE. The stock has given a multibagger return of 350.99% in the last 1 year and on a YTD basis, the stock has delivered a multibagger return of 420.77% so far in 2022. The stock has returned a multibagger return of 105.95 per cent over the past six months, and it has gained 10.15 per cent during the past month. 23,371 shares were traded for the stock today on the BSE. On the BSE the stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹218.50 on 24/03/2022 and a 52-week-low of ₹25.70 on 15/11/2021 which indicates that at the current price level the stock is trading 16.81% below the 52-week-high and 607% above the 52-week-low. The company has a promoter shareholding of 30.49% in June 2022 lowest since Sep 2019 and has a public shareholding of 69.51% the highest since September 2019.