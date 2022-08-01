Multibagger stock of 2022: HFC jumps 85% in YTD after 900% rally in 7 years3 min read . Updated: 01 Aug 2022, 07:55 AM IST
- Multibagger stock for 2022: In YTD time, this HFC stock has surged from around ₹87 to ₹160 apiece levels
Multibagger stock of 2022: Despite heavy sell-off on Dalal Street after outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war, Indian stock market has managed to produce a good number of multibagger stocks and some stocks are in the cue to enter the big boys' club. BSE listed Star Housing Finance shares are one of them. In year to date (YTD) time, shares of this housing finance company (HFC) have surged from around ₹87 to ₹160 apiece levels, recording around 85 per cent rise in 2022.