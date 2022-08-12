Multibagger stock of 2022: HFC share hits 52-week high after this govt approval

Multibagger stock of 2022: After the union cabinet approval for continuation of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U) - “Housing for All" Mission up to 31st December 2024 on Wednesday, housing finance company stocks have given sharp upside move. In this HFC's stock rally, BSE listed Star Housing Finance Company share price hit 52-week high on Thursday. However, profit-booking triggered in the counter and the scrip ended in red zone. However, stock market experts are of the opinion that the housing finance stock will rebound strongly as the chart pattern suggests 'uptrend' and it may go up to ₹175 per share levels, once it breaches ₹160 levels on closing basis.

