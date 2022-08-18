Multibagger stock of 2022 hits 52-week-high, as Board approves stock split

Multibagger stock of 2022 hits 52-week-high, as Board approves stock split3 min read . 10:18 PM IST
With a market cap of ₹322.22 Cr, Maximus International Ltd. is a small cap company that operates in the petrochemical industry. A non-banking finance company with its base in Vadodara and registered with the Reserve Bank of India, Maximus International Limited (MIL) is a subsidiary of Optimus Finance Limited (BSE Listed). The company is in the business of importing and exporting base oils, lubricants, and other chemical products that are primarily utilised in the metal manufacturing, power industries, and automobile industries.
The company has said today in stock exchange filings that “Pursuant to Regulation 30 and other provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that, Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. on Thursday, 18th August, 2022 at the registered office of the Company, inter alia, has considered and approved the following business: Sub-division of 1 Equity Share of the Company having face value of Rs. 10/- each into 10 (Ten) Equity Shares having face value of Re. 1/- each, subject to regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required and the approval of the shareholders of the Company; and The record date for the sub-division of Equity Shares shall be decided by the Board and will be intimated to the Stock Exchange."
Split Ratio: The Board considered the proposal for sub-division of 1 Equity Share of the Company having face value of Rs. 10/- each into 10 (Ten) Equity Shares having face value of Re. 1/- each, subject to regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required and the approval of the shareholders of the Company.
Rationale behind the split: To enhance the liquidity in the capital market, to widen shareholder base and to make the shares more affordable to small investors.
Pre Share Capital: Authorised share capital (1,68,00,000 shares), face value of ₹10 each, total share capital: ₹16,80,00,000. Issued, Paid-up and subscribed capital (1,25,72,000 shares), face value of ₹10 each, total share capital: ₹12,57,20,000.
Post Share Capital: Authorised share capital (16,80,00,000 shares), face value of ₹1 each, total share capital: ₹16,80,00,000. Issued, Paid-up and subscribed capital (12,57,20,000 shares), face value of ₹1 each, total share capital: ₹12,57,20,000.
Expected time of Completion: Within 3 months from the date of shareholder’s approval.
On the BSE, the shares of Maximus International Ltd closed today at a 52-week-high level of ₹256.30 with an upside gap of 5.00% from the previous close. The stock has produced a multibagger return of 1,945.49% over the past five years, and a multibagger return of 164.91% over the past year. The stock has produced a multibagger return of 167.82% YTD so far in 2022, and it has generated a multibagger return of 155.02% over the past six months. The stock had touched a 52-week-low of ₹85.00 on 27/08/2021 which indicates that at the current price level of ₹256.30 the stock is trading 201% above the 52-week-low.
