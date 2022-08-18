Multibagger stock of 2022 hits 52-week-high, as Board approves stock split

The company has said today in stock exchange filings that “Pursuant to Regulation 30 and other provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that, Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. on Thursday, 18th August, 2022 at the registered office of the Company, inter alia, has considered and approved the following business: Sub-division of 1 Equity Share of the Company having face value of Rs. 10/- each into 10 (Ten) Equity Shares having face value of Re. 1/- each, subject to regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required and the approval of the shareholders of the Company; and The record date for the sub-division of Equity Shares shall be decided by the Board and will be intimated to the Stock Exchange."