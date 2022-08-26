Multibagger stock of 2022 hits upper circuit ahead of stock split

Kritika Wires Ltd. is a small cap company with a market valuation of ₹237 crore that operates in the metal industry. The company manufactures several kinds of steel wire and galvanized wire for the State Electricity Boards, Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd., and other companies. One of India's largest wire and galvanizing facilities of its sort is Kritika. The company's state-of-the-art plant is located in Howrah, West Bengal's Sankrail Industrial Park. The shares of Kritika Wires Ltd. finished trading today at an upper circuit limit of Rs. 133.85, up 4.98% from the previous close of Rs. 127.50 a piece. The stock had been moving toward its upper circuit throughout the previous five trading days. 44,021 shares were traded in total today, above the 20-Day average volume of 20,604 shares.

