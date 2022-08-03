Multibagger stock of 2022 hits upper circuit with YTD return of 1,088% so far

International Constructions share price history

In the last 5 years, the stock price has risen from ₹13.10 as of 25th January 2019 to the current level of ₹247.80 as of 3 August 2022, 3:30 pm IST, which logs in a multibagger return of 1,791.60% indicating that an investment of ₹1 lac made 5 years ago in this stock would have turned to ₹18.91 lacs. An investment of ₹1 lac made one year ago would have turned into ₹10.43 lacs as of today since the stock price has gone up from ₹23.75 as of August 4, 2021, to the current price level, logging a multibagger return of 943.37 per cent. On a YTD basis, the stock price has risen from ₹20.85 as of 4th January 2022 to the current level which logs in a multibagger return of 1,088.49% indicating that an investment of ₹1 lac made in this stock at the starting of the year would now have turned to ₹11.88 lacs. The stock price has soared from ₹35.90 on February 4, 2022, to its present level during the past six months, resulting in a multibagger return of 590.25 per cent, meaning that an investment of ₹1 lac made in this stock six months ago has now grown to ₹6.90 lacs. The stock has gained by 136.56 per cent in the past month and by 21.50 per cent in the past five days.