Multibagger stock of 2022 hits upper circuit with YTD return of 1,088% so far

Multibagger stock of 2022 hits upper circuit with YTD return of 1,088% so far3 min read . 09:48 PM IST
- The construction industry is the focus of International Constructions Ltd, a small cap company with a market valuation of ₹90.05 Cr crore.
The construction industry is the focus of International Constructions Ltd, a small cap company with a market valuation of ₹90.05 crore. The company's primary business operations include contract work and finance. The company's employment contract work is mostly in the infrastructure sector. As part of its financial activity, ICL borrows money from the market or its group companies and uses it for income-producing ventures like loans and share acquisitions. Today's stock price for International Constructions Ltd. shares was Rs. 247.80 per share, and the stock ended the day with an upside gap of 5% hitting its upper circuit limit. The previous 52-week-high of the stock of ₹236.00 was made on 2nd August 2022 and the stock is hitting its upper circuit from the last 19th trade sessions. 12,761 shares totalled the volume traded in today's trading session after it reached its upper circuit limit, equaling 31.62 lacs in traded value. The average volume over the previous 20 days was 4,468 shares.
In the last 5 years, the stock price has risen from ₹13.10 as of 25th January 2019 to the current level of ₹247.80 as of 3 August 2022, 3:30 pm IST, which logs in a multibagger return of 1,791.60% indicating that an investment of ₹1 lac made 5 years ago in this stock would have turned to ₹18.91 lacs. An investment of ₹1 lac made one year ago would have turned into ₹10.43 lacs as of today since the stock price has gone up from ₹23.75 as of August 4, 2021, to the current price level, logging a multibagger return of 943.37 per cent. On a YTD basis, the stock price has risen from ₹20.85 as of 4th January 2022 to the current level which logs in a multibagger return of 1,088.49% indicating that an investment of ₹1 lac made in this stock at the starting of the year would now have turned to ₹11.88 lacs. The stock price has soared from ₹35.90 on February 4, 2022, to its present level during the past six months, resulting in a multibagger return of 590.25 per cent, meaning that an investment of ₹1 lac made in this stock six months ago has now grown to ₹6.90 lacs. The stock has gained by 136.56 per cent in the past month and by 21.50 per cent in the past five days.
On December 21, the stock reached a 52-week low of ₹18.95, which implies that at the present price level, it is currently trading 1207 per cent above the low, indicating the highest recovery from that low. The company's promoter ownership is 75.00 per cent, and there are 36,33,960 outstanding shares. In comparison to its competitors, like Rail Vikas and NCC Ltd, the stock is overvalued since it is trading at a high P/E of 247.80. Compared to its rivals PNC Infratech, KNR Constructions, National Standard (India) Ltd., and Macrotech Developers Ltd., the company's poor ROCE of 1.80% shows that it is not deploying its capital effectively and hence return on investment is low. The company's poor ROE of 1.10 per cent suggests that, in comparison to its above-stated rivals, it is not able to generate profit from its shareholders’ equity. The stock is now trading at a high EV/EBITDA ratio of 67.01, and it is even trading at 2.59 times its book value. Both ratios indicate that the stock is expensive in relation to the peers mentioned above.