Multibagger stock of 2022 recommends dividend and approves right issue

The company has said in BSE exchange filing that “Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015, this is to inform the exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held on Wednesday, 29th June, 2022 at the Registered Office of the Company wherein the Board considered and approved increase the Authorised Share Capital of the Company from existing Rs. 33,50,00,000 (Rupees Thirty-Three Crore and Fifty Lakh Only) divided into 3,35,00,000 (Three Crore and Thirty-Five Lakh) Equity Shares of Rs. 10 each to Rs. 75,00,00,000 (Rupees Seventy Five Crore) divided into 7,50,00,000 (Seven Crore Fifty lakhs) Equity shares of Rs. 10/- each and the consequent change in the Capital Clause of the Memorandum of Association, subject to the approval of members."