Multibagger stock of 2022 revises record date for 1:1 bonus shares

Today's NSE closing price for Ruby Mills Ltd shares was ₹630.50 a piece, down 0.18% from yesterday's close of ₹631.65. In comparison to the stock's 20-Day average volume of 126,283 shares, the total volume of shares traded today was 57,610. From ₹17.83 on September 11th, 2003, to the current market price, the stock price has skyrocketed, accounting for a multibagger return of 3,436.17% over a period of 19 years. The stock has produced a multibagger return of 108.19% over the past five years, and a multibagger return of 192.89% during the past three years. In the last 1 year, the stock has generated a multibagger return of 116.00% and on a YTD basis, the stock has generated a multibagger return of 138.83% so far in 2022. On the NSE, the stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹738.00 and a 52-week-low of ₹217.95, indicating that at the current market price the stock is trading 14.56% below the high and 189.28% above the low. The company reported promoter shareholding of 74.90%, FIIs holding of 0.05%, and public shareholding of 25.05% for the quarter ended June 2022.

