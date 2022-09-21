Multibagger stock of 2022 revises record date for 1:1 bonus shares

Multibagger stock of 2022 revises record date for 1:1 bonus shares2 min read . 05:29 PM IST
Consumer discretionary goods and services (CDGS) firm Ruby Mills Ltd. has a market valuation of Rs. 1,068.24 crore and is classified as a small cap. The corporation is involved in the fabric, Interlining, apparel, and real estate businesses. Through 200 dealers and 19 specialised agents, the firm operates more than 10,000 retail locations. The record date for determining eligible shareholders for bonus issues for 1:1 bonus shares was set by the Board as September 25, but it has now been modified to September 26, 2022, which potential buyers should be aware of.
The Board of Directors of the company said in stock exchange filings that “In supersession of earlier intimation dated August 12, 2022 regarding record date for Bonus Issue, the Company hereby informs that the revised record date for Issue of Bonus equity shares in the ratio of 1:1 i.e. 1 (One) Bonus Share of Rs. 5/- each for every 1 (One) fully paid equity shares is September 26, 2022."
Today's NSE closing price for Ruby Mills Ltd shares was ₹630.50 a piece, down 0.18% from yesterday's close of ₹631.65. In comparison to the stock's 20-Day average volume of 126,283 shares, the total volume of shares traded today was 57,610. From ₹17.83 on September 11th, 2003, to the current market price, the stock price has skyrocketed, accounting for a multibagger return of 3,436.17% over a period of 19 years. The stock has produced a multibagger return of 108.19% over the past five years, and a multibagger return of 192.89% during the past three years. In the last 1 year, the stock has generated a multibagger return of 116.00% and on a YTD basis, the stock has generated a multibagger return of 138.83% so far in 2022. On the NSE, the stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹738.00 and a 52-week-low of ₹217.95, indicating that at the current market price the stock is trading 14.56% below the high and 189.28% above the low. The company reported promoter shareholding of 74.90%, FIIs holding of 0.05%, and public shareholding of 25.05% for the quarter ended June 2022.
