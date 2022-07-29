In last 5 days, the capital goods stock has rallied from around ₹27.50 to ₹39.70 apiece levels, logging near 45 per cent rise in this period. In last one month, this small-cap stock has risen from around ₹25.60 to ₹39.70 levels, ascending to the tune of 55 per cent. In last 6 months, the small-cap multibagger stock in making has delivered 45 per cent return to its shareholders. In year-to-date (YTD) time, this small-cap stock has ascended from ₹23 to ₹39.70 per share levels, recording around 72 per cent rise in 2022. Similarly, in last one year, this small-cap stock has delivered multibagger 110 per cent return after rising from ₹149 to ₹39.70 apiece levels.

