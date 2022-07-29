Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Multibagger stock of 2022: Small-cap share rallies 45% in 5 sessions. Do you own?

Multibagger stock of 2022: Small-cap share rallies 45% in 5 sessions. Do you own?

Multibagger stock of 2022: If an investor had invested 1 lakh in this stock one year ago, its 1 lakh would have turned to 2.10 lakh today.
2 min read . 09:23 AM ISTAsit Manohar

  • Multibagger stock of 2022: If an investor had invested 1 lakh in this small-cap capital goods stock one week ago, its 1 lakh would have turned to 1.45 lakh today

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Multibagger stock of 2022: Following trade pattern of capital goods index in recent sessions, shares of Kirloskar Electric Company Ltd have been skyrocketing in recent sessions. The capital goods stock has hit upper circuit in last 5 sessions generating near 45 per cent return for its shareholders. The small-cap stock has been climbing to its 52-week high for last 4 sessions as well. So, the stock is one of the potential multibagger stocks for 2022.

Kirloskar Electric share price history

In last 5 days, the capital goods stock has rallied from around 27.50 to 39.70 apiece levels, logging near 45 per cent rise in this period. In last one month, this small-cap stock has risen from around 25.60 to 39.70 levels, ascending to the tune of 55 per cent. In last 6 months, the small-cap multibagger stock in making has delivered 45 per cent return to its shareholders. In year-to-date (YTD) time, this small-cap stock has ascended from 23 to 39.70 per share levels, recording around 72 per cent rise in 2022. Similarly, in last one year, this small-cap stock has delivered multibagger 110 per cent return after rising from 149 to 39.70 apiece levels.

Impact on investment

Taking cue from this multibagger share's history, if an investor had invested 1 lakh in this small-cap capital goods stock one week ago, its 1 lakh would have turned to 1.45 lakh today. If the investor had invested 1 lakh in this multibagger stock one month ago, its 1 lakh would have become 1.55 lakh today. In last 6 months, an investment of 1 lakh in this stock would have turned to 1.45 lakh. Likewise, in YTD time, 1 lakh of a shareholder would have turned to 1.72 lakh today.

Similarly, if an investor had invested 1 lakh in this small-cap multibagger stock around a year ago, its 1 lakh would have turned to 2.10 lakh today, provided the shareholder had remained invested in the stock throughout this period.

As mentioned above multibagger stock is at 52-week high of 39.70 whereas its 52-week low is 16. Its current market capital is 263 crore and it ended with a trade volume of 88,827 on Thursday, which is much lower from its average volume of 4.36 lakh in last 20 sessions. Book value per share of the stock is 11.45.

