Multibagger stock of 2022 to consider stock split ahead: Details you should know

Multibagger stock of 2022 to consider stock split ahead: Details you should know2 min read . 10:55 PM IST
With a market capitalization of Rs. 300.35 crores, Maximus International Ltd. is a small-cap company that distributes commercial services. A subsidiary of Optimus Finance Limited, Maximus International Limited (MIL) is in the industry of importing and exporting lubricants, different kinds of base oils, and other chemical products. These products are primarily used in the automobile industry, power industry and metal manufacturing among others.
Today, the company’s Board of Directors have said in a stock exchange filing that “Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended from time to time, we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 18th August, 2022, inter-alia, to consider a proposal for sub-division of the Equity shares of the Company having a face value of ₹10/- each, in such manner as may be determined by the Board of Directors, subject to regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required and the approval of the shareholders of the Company."
Today, Maximus International Ltd. shares closed at Rs. 258.00 per share, up 2.83 per cent from yesterday's close of Rs. 250.90. The stock price climbed from ₹98 on July 29, 2021, to its current level during the course of the past year, representing a multibagger return of 163.27 per cent. The stock price has climbed from ₹95.70 on January 3, 2022, to the current level on a YTD basis, representing a multibagger return of 169.59 per cent to date in 2022. The stock price soared from ₹97.70 on January 31, 2022, to its current level during the past six months, representing a multibagger return of 164.07 per cent. The stock has gained by 92.11 per cent over the past month and by 51.63 per cent during the past five trading days. The stock reached a 52-week high of Rs. 263.40 in trading today, July 28, 2022, and had touched a 52-week low of Rs. 85.00 on August 27, 2021, implying that the stock is now trading 203 per cent above the 52-week low.