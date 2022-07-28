Multibagger stock of 2022 to consider stock split ahead: Details you should know

Today, Maximus International Ltd. shares closed at Rs. 258.00 per share, up 2.83 per cent from yesterday's close of Rs. 250.90. The stock price climbed from ₹98 on July 29, 2021, to its current level during the course of the past year, representing a multibagger return of 163.27 per cent. The stock price has climbed from ₹95.70 on January 3, 2022, to the current level on a YTD basis, representing a multibagger return of 169.59 per cent to date in 2022. The stock price soared from ₹97.70 on January 31, 2022, to its current level during the past six months, representing a multibagger return of 164.07 per cent. The stock has gained by 92.11 per cent over the past month and by 51.63 per cent during the past five trading days. The stock reached a 52-week high of Rs. 263.40 in trading today, July 28, 2022, and had touched a 52-week low of Rs. 85.00 on August 27, 2021, implying that the stock is now trading 203 per cent above the 52-week low.

