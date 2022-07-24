A few penny and small cap stocks have so far in 2022 generated multibagger gains on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. Since the start of Q1 earnings of companies, various corporate activities have also been occurring that stock market observers should be aware of. When it comes to multibagger returns and corporate activity like bonus shares, shares of Hardwyn India are a conspicuous instance of it. For the purpose of bonus issue in a ratio of 1:2, the company has fixed 26th July as the record date and hence the stock will become ex-bonus tomorrow.

The Board of Directors of the company have said in a regulatory filing that “This is to inform you that Company has revised the record date and fixed on Tuesday, 26th July, 2022 for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of Shareholders entitled for issuance of fully paid up Bonus Shares in the ratio of 1:2 (i.e. issue of 1(One ) equity share for every existing 2(Two) equity shares held of ₹10/- as on the above mentioned record date), each subject to approval of Shareholders. The Company will declare the result of postal ballot and intimate the same to the Stock Exchanges on 18th July, 2022. Thus, the timeline for ascertainment of Record Date will start from 19th July, 2022. Accordingly, the revised record date i.e. Tuesday, 26th July, 2022 is in compliance with the Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) 2015."

The stock has gained by 127.42 per cent in the past year, rising from ₹120 on April 12, 2021, to ₹272.90 as of July 22, 2022, 3:30 p.m. IST. This indicates a multibagger gain. The stock's multibagger return for the year to date (YTD) in 2022 is 127.42 per cent. The stock has given a multibagger return of 127.42 per cent over the past six months, and a surge of 18.65 per cent during the past month. The stock has gained by 10.06 per cent over the past five trading days, closing on Friday at ₹272.90 per share, up 4.98 per cent from the previous close. On the BSE, 6,312 shares were traded on Friday and based on the last traded price Hardwyn India is trading higher than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100 days and 200-day moving averages.