Multibagger stock of 2022 to trade ex-bonus tomorrow: Check if you own2 min read . Updated: 24 Jul 2022, 03:49 PM IST
A few penny and small cap stocks have so far in 2022 generated multibagger gains on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.
A few penny and small cap stocks have so far in 2022 generated multibagger gains on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. Since the start of Q1 earnings of companies, various corporate activities have also been occurring that stock market observers should be aware of. When it comes to multibagger returns and corporate activity like bonus shares, shares of Hardwyn India are a conspicuous instance of it. For the purpose of bonus issue in a ratio of 1:2, the company has fixed 26th July as the record date and hence the stock will become ex-bonus tomorrow.