Multibagger stock of 2022 to trade ex-bonus tomorrow: Check if you own

The Board of Directors of the company have said in a regulatory filing that “This is to inform you that Company has revised the record date and fixed on Tuesday, 26th July, 2022 for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of Shareholders entitled for issuance of fully paid up Bonus Shares in the ratio of 1:2 (i.e. issue of 1(One ) equity share for every existing 2(Two) equity shares held of ₹10/- as on the above mentioned record date), each subject to approval of Shareholders. The Company will declare the result of postal ballot and intimate the same to the Stock Exchanges on 18th July, 2022. Thus, the timeline for ascertainment of Record Date will start from 19th July, 2022. Accordingly, the revised record date i.e. Tuesday, 26th July, 2022 is in compliance with the Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) 2015."