Multibagger stock of ₹50 secures order of ₹143 Cr, gains 100% in 6 months2 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2023, 05:33 PM IST
With a market worth of ₹1,586.42 Cr, Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd. is a small-cap company that engages in the industrial industry. The company recently disclosed to the marketplace that it has received an order from Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA), a foreign country, worth ₹143 crore.
