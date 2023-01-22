Multibagger stock of 50 secures order of 143 Cr, gains 100% in 6 months

Commenting on the order received Mr Shashank Agarwal form the Management team states: “We are very happy to announce this significant order win worth ~ Rs. 143 Crores from Nepal Electricity Authority which is First ever EPC order awarded to Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd by any Foreign Country. This order has enabled us to establish our presence in exports market and acts as a testimony of confidence placed by the foreign clients on STEL’s continuous efforts to design, supply, and execute the orders in time and while following the best in class industry standards. Further, this order win showcases our strength in executing large orders, developing products with cutting edge research & development and most importantly the approach of STEL towards achieving its ultimate mission of delivering innovative, cost-efficient and modern engineering solutions backed by agile service implementation teams. On the financial front, this order win strengthens our already robust order-book and is expected to yield good margins. We believe that this is just the start of an exciting phase in growth journey of STEL and with our expertise, domain knowledge and sophisticated manufacturing prowess we are rightly equipped to capitalize on the opportunity that lie ahead of us across geographies."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}