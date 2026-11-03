This multibagger stock hits 5% lower circuit despite 220% rally in 2026 so far | Here's why | Check stock performance

Omnitech Engineering share price hit 5% lower circuit in Tuesday's trading session defying stock market trend. The multibagger stock opened at ₹684 per share on NSE today, as compared to previous close of ₹691.25 on Monday and touched an intraday low of ₹656.70 on November 3.

Meanwhile, benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty extended their winning streak in early trade on Tuesday, supported by a sharp decline in crude oil prices and fresh foreign fund inflows. The 30-share BSE Sensex surged 614.66 points to 76,301.63 in early trading, while the 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 149.80 points to 23,588.55.

The steep decline in the multibagger stock after the Omnitech Engineering shares witnessed an intense selling pressure. According to data available on NSE, around 39,000 shares changed hands during the intraday session on Tuesday.

Omnitech Engineering recent business updates Omnitech Engineering Limited has scheduled its board meeting for November 4, 2026, to review and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the second quarter (Q2 FY27) and half-year ended September 30, 2026, followed by an earnings call on November 5, 2026.

In an exchange filing on October 21, the company said that it has has secured commercial orders from leading Indian defence-sector organisations for the manufacturing and supply of precision-engineered components and sub-assemblies for critical defence applications.

The orders mark an important step in the Company’s expanding Aerospace & Defence business, reflecting its growing participation in strategic Aerospace and Defence manufacturing programmes and reinforcing its capabilities in precision machining, engineered fabrication and assembly.

The engagements mark a meaningful addition to Omnitech's Aerospace & Defence manufacturing portfolio, supporting its strategic diversification into high-value engineering applications and further strengthens the Company's positioning as a precision engineering and manufacturing partner in evolving Aerospace & Defence manufacturing ecosystem.

Omnitech Engineering Q1 FY27 results For Q1FY27, the company posted a consolidated net profit of ₹29.7 crore, nearly six times higher than the ₹5.2 crore reported in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations surged 61.5% year-on-year to ₹167 crore, compared with ₹103 crore in the year-ago period, reflecting strong business growth during the quarter.

The company also delivered a strong operating performance, with EBITDA rising 90.7% to ₹50.6 crore from ₹26.5 crore a year earlier. EBITDA margin improved to 30.4% from 25.7%, highlighting better operational efficiency and enhanced profitability amid robust revenue growth.

Omnitech Engineering share price performance Omnitech Engineering stock has delivered strong returns over the long term, despite witnessing a recent correction. The stock has declined 3.70% over the past week, while gaining 7.89% over the past month.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, Omnitech Engineering shares have surged 220.45%, highlighting their significant outperformance over the broader market.