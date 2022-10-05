Multibagger stock on 5% upper circuit, announces record date for 1:2 bonus share

The bonus issue of shares is in the ratio of 1:2, meaning that each eligible shareholder as of the above-mentioned record date will get 1 bonus share for every 2 shares they own. The shares of Veeram Securities Ltd closed on Tuesday at an upper circuit level of ₹28.65 apiece, up by 4.95% from the previous close of ₹27.30. The stock saw a total volume of 722,999 shares traded on Tuesday. The stock's return is at an all-time high of 629.01%. The stock price climbed from ₹6.24 on November 10, 2017, to its present level during the past five years, resulting in a multibagger return of 359.13% and an approximate CAGR of 36.08%. The stock price jumped from ₹3.29 on November 6, 2019, to the current market price during the past three years, resulting in a multibagger return of 823.43% and an approximate CAGR of 110.55%.

