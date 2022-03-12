Multibagger stock on verge of breakout, say analysts. Do you own?

Speaking on the reason for being bullish on this multibagger stock; Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities said, "In the wake of global inflation concern and rising commodity prices, positional investors are looking at such stocks that may remain least affected or almost insulated from these triggers. For such investors, tour and travel stocks are one of the most appropriate options that may fuel Easy Trip share price in future. However, for investors playing safe, they are advised to wait for breakout in the stock, which is expected at around ₹310 to ₹315 on closing basis. One should buy this stock above ₹315 levels for 3 months target of ₹460." However, Ravi Singhal of GCL advised investors to maintain strict stop loss at ₹270 while taking position in the stock post-breakout.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}