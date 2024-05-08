Multibagger stock: Once a penny stock, Marsons has skyrocketed 602% in 2024 YTD, 831% in 1 year
One a penny stock, Marsons has given multifold returns to its investors this year so far as well as in the last one year. The stock has skyrocketed around 602 percent in 2024 YTD from ₹7.75 in December 2023 to currently trade at its 52-week high 54.38.
