Multibagger stock: Oriana Power share price soars over 1000% in 8 months. What's driving this green energy stock?
Multibagger stock: Oriana Power Limited has witnessed a remarkable growth in its stock price, delivering more than 1,000% return in a short span. The company's focus on renewable energy is evident through its recent project wins, reinforcing its position in the industry.
Multibagger stock: In just eight months, Oriana Power Limited delivered a multibagger return of more than 1,000%. Since the counter's debut in August 2023, investors have seen a 17.3 lakh increase in value. Oriana Power share price today has been locked in 5% upper circuit. Since listing, the stock has had many sessions locked in the upper circuit. Oriana Power share price opened at 1,442.95 apiece on NSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹1,444.45 and intraday low of ₹1,350. However, Oriana Power stock faces skepticism from analyst due to low liquidity and fundamentals.
