Multibagger stock hits record high of 54,000 per share

"We remain optimistic of the thriving market for our products and by banking on our pillars of quality, cost, product design and customer outreach, we will continue to deliver a wide range of premium products to our customers. Our strategy of introducing kid's wear across exclusive women's wear stores has shown good results and we are confident of making inroads into this nascent and fast-growing segment," Oage Industries' Managing Director (MD) V S Ganesh had said.