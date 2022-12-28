Page Industries stock has corrected around 20% from its October 2022 peak, likely led by expected moderation in growth in Q3 versus recent quarters. In brokerage and research firm Emkay's view, moderation is partly owing to inflation-led slowdown in consumption and partly due to a high base (pent-up demand and channel filling on impending GST hike last year).

“Topline growth in Q4 should come back strongly, with reversal of the high base, delayed winters and better supply-chain management. Beyond near-term challenges, business fundamentals are relatively in a much better shape, with investments in capacity/distribution expansion, product innovations and backward integration (in-house manufacturing for Elastics and Cups for Women/Premium innerwear)," the note stated.

Operational efficiencies should also improve, with better fill rates on new supply-chain solution (Blue-Yonder) and ARS implementation. The same is also reflected in retention of the medium-term outlook by PAG, despite near-term headwinds, as per the brokerage.

“Better asset sweating and stable cotton prices should drive gradual margin-/ROIC-gains. Single-digit market share in women/athleisure, best-in class distribution and strong product-value proposition should help PAG to deliver a mid-teen EPS CAGR over FY25-35E, in our view," it added. Emkay has upgraded the stock's rating to Buy with target price of ₹50,500 apiece.

Page has significantly expanded its distribution network vs. pre-Covid, led by around 30% growth in number of distributors, +40% growth in channel-sales team and 60-80% expansion of the EBO/MBO network. This is well-supported by expansion of its product portfolio and category-specific marketing campaigns, highlighted the brokerage.

Page Industries is involved in manufacturing and retailing innerwear, and has the exclusive licensee of Jockey International in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Oman, Qatar, Maldives, Bhutan, and the UAE. It is also the exclusive licensee of Speedo International Ltd for the manufacture, marketing and distribution of the Speedo brand in India.

The multibagger stock has rallied more than 16800% in 15 years since its listing in March 2007 when it was trading around ₹270 per share level to currently hovering above ₹44,000 level. Page Industries shares are up about 8% in 2022.

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

