This garment company's share price target is raised to over ₹50,000. Do you own?2 min read . Updated: 28 Dec 2022, 09:59 AM IST
- Emkay has upgraded the stock's rating to Buy with target price of ₹50,500 apiece
Page Industries stock has corrected around 20% from its October 2022 peak, likely led by expected moderation in growth in Q3 versus recent quarters. In brokerage and research firm Emkay's view, moderation is partly owing to inflation-led slowdown in consumption and partly due to a high base (pent-up demand and channel filling on impending GST hike last year).
