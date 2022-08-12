Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  One share now 50,000. Multibagger stock hits new milestone

One share now 50,000. Multibagger stock hits new milestone

Page Industries shares hit life time high
1 min read . 12 Aug 2022Livemint

  • The multibagger stock has rallied more than 18110% in 15 years since its listing in March 2007

Shares of Page Industries rallied to hit the 50,000 apiece mark for the first time as the stock surged to life time level of 50,338 per share on the BSE in Friday's early deals after the apparel manufacturer reported a multi-fold jump in the first quarter net profit. 

Page Industries Ltd on Thursday reported a multi-fold increase in its net profit to 207 crore for the first quarter ended June 2022 as compared to 10.9 crore during the April-June period a year ago. Its revenue from operations during the quarter under review was 1,341 crore, up over two-fold compared to a lower base of the pandemic-impacted Q1 FY22.

“From a medium-to-long term perspective, we believe Page does have (operating) margin expansion potential with Page’s EBITDA margins having remained in the narrow range of 18-21% for the last 10+ years. We believe Page has front-ended investments in new avenues," said brokerage firm ICICI Securities while maintaining Add rating on Page Industries shares with a target price of 52,000.

Page Industries Q1FY23 topline was a healthy beat to street estimates, as per Axis Securities as revenue was led by strong volume growth. The company's gross margins were below expectations on account of higher inflation in cotton and packing materials. 

“PAGE saw increased momentum in sales across all its product categories driven by portfolio enhancement and distribution expansion. Total MBO coverage is now at 113,715 and the EBO network stands at 1,144 in Q1FY22. All channels and supply chains are back to normal and expect a continued robust demand outlook in FY23," said Axis Securities with Hold rating on the stock and target price of 51,900.

Page Industries is involved in manufacturing and retailing innerwear, and has the exclusive licensee of Jockey International in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Oman, Qatar, Maldives, Bhutan, and the UAE. It is also the exclusive licensee of Speedo International for the Indian market. The multibagger stock has rallied more than 18110% in 15 years since its listing in March 2007 when it was trading around 270 per share level.

