One share now 50,000. Multibagger stock hits new milestone

Page Industries is involved in manufacturing and retailing innerwear, and has the exclusive licensee of Jockey International in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Oman, Qatar, Maldives, Bhutan, and the UAE. It is also the exclusive licensee of Speedo International for the Indian market. The multibagger stock has rallied more than 18110% in 15 years since its listing in March 2007 when it was trading around ₹270 per share level.

