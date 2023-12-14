Multibagger stock Paramount Communications sets board meeting date to discuss fund raise. Share hits life-time high
Circuit to circuit stock: Multibagger stock has been hitting upper circuit for the last six straight sessions
Multibagger stock: The board of directors of Paramount Communications Ltd has set board meeting on 18th December 2023. The agenda of this meeting is to discuss the proposal for fund raise. The multibagger stock informed Indian stock market bourses about the same in its exchange filing on Wednesday.
