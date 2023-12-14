Hello User
Multibagger stock Paramount Communications sets board meeting date to discuss fund raise. Share hits life-time high

Asit Manohar

  • Circuit to circuit stock: Multibagger stock has been hitting upper circuit for the last six straight sessions

Stock market today: Multibagger circuit to circuit stock has risen to the tune of 235% in last one year.

Multibagger stock: The board of directors of Paramount Communications Ltd has set board meeting on 18th December 2023. The agenda of this meeting is to discuss the proposal for fund raise. The multibagger stock informed Indian stock market bourses about the same in its exchange filing on Wednesday.

Board meeting details

Informing about the fund raise proposal in upcoming board meeting, Paramount Communications Ltd said, "We wish to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(d) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a meeting of the board of directors (the “Board") of Paramount Communications Limited (the "Company") is scheduled to be held on December 18, 2023 to inter alia consider proposal for raising of funds through of issuance of securities, in accordance with the provisions of the SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018 and the Companies Act, 2013, as amended, subject to such regulatory/ statutory approvals as may be required."

"The Board would also consider convening an extra-ordinary general meeting/ postal ballot process to seek approval of the shareholders in respect of the aforesaid proposal of fund raising, as required," multibagger stock added.

Paramount Communications stock in action

After the outbreak of this stock market news, Paramount Communications share price witnessed buying interest during morning deals and went on to touch new life-time high of 82.65 per share levels during Thursday deals. The stock also touched 5 per cent upper circuit while climbing to its new high. In fact, this small-cap stock has hit upper circuit for the sixth straight session. This circuit to circuit stock has been hitting upper circuit since Thursday last week.

Multibagger stock

Paramount Communications shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has produced in 2023. In YTD time, this small-cap stock has risen from around 36.55 to 82.65 per share levels, delivering to the tune of 125 per cent return in this time. However, in last one year, it has delivered around 235 per cent return to its positional investors.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decision.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Asit Manohar

Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
