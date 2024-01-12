Multibagger stock Paramount Communications touches lifetime high. Rises 700% in five years
Multibagger stock has risen from ₹11.75 apiece to ₹98.50 per share on NSE in the last five years
Stock market today: Shares of Paramount Communications Ltd are one of the multibagger stocks delivered by the Indian stock market in recent years. This stock below ₹100 has risen from around ₹36 to ₹98.50 apiece level in the last one year, delivering to the tune of over 150 per cent return to its shareholders in this time. However, it seems that multibagger stock still has the potential to move upside.
