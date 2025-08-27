Multibagger stock Pavna Industries in focus after THIS land acquisition in Jewar Airport location

Multibagger stock: Shares of Pavna Industries will be on focus on Thursday's session (August 28) following the company's announcement of an expansion in its landholding close to Jewar Airport with a strategic acquisition of 1.89 acres.

In its exchange filing, the company mentioned that being situated in one of the fastest-growing industrial corridors in the country, this acquisition enhances Pavna's long-term goal of creating a strong manufacturing and innovation center to cater to its varied and growing clientele.

Swapnil Jain, Managing Director of Pavna Industries, stated that every expansion of their land near Jewar Airport is a well-thought-out move in their quest for increased capacity and value generation.

Jain believes this acquisition strengthens the groundwork they are establishing for a scalable and future-oriented manufacturing environment. As the area evolves into a hub of industrial excellence, Pavna is preparing to take advantage of the opportunities that lie ahead.

"Our growing presence here reflects not just an expansion of space, but also of vision — integrating advanced capabilities, strengthening operational readiness, and aligning ourselves with the evolving needs of the automotive industry," said Swapnil Jain.

On Tuesday, Pavna Industries share price closed 2.43% lower, at ₹431.30 apiece on the BSE. Over the last week, the stock increased by 1.82%. It has experienced a 7.38% rise in the last quarter and a slight gain of 0.07% over the past year. As of August 26, 2025, Pavna Industries has a market capitalization of ₹602 crore. For Q1 FY25-26, reported on August 08, 2025, Pavna Industries recorded revenue of ₹60.57 crore, a net loss of ₹-2.1 crore, and an EBITD of ₹2.63 crore.

Also Read | Small-cap multibagger stock hits upper circuit despite stock market crash

Company Details Pavna Industries specializes in producing a diverse array of dependable and high-quality automotive components for esteemed OEMs across various vehicle categories, such as passenger cars, two-wheelers, three-wheelers, light and heavy commercial vehicles, and off-road vehicles.

With a well-established reputation in the South Asian automotive sector, Pavna boasts a rich legacy of innovation, advanced technology, manufacturing prowess, and market leadership that spans over five decades. The company operates cutting-edge manufacturing facilities strategically located in Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh), Aurangabad (Maharashtra), and Pantnagar (Uttarakhand).