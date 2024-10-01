PC Jeweller stock hits 5% upper circuit after announcement of 1:10 stock split

  • Stock Split 2024: This move by the multibagger stock will increase the total number of PC Jeweller shares from 46.5 crore to 465.4 crore

Shivangini
Updated1 Oct 2024, 08:36 AM IST
Trade Now
Multibagger stock: PC Jeweller's board of directors approved a 1:10 stock split in Monday's meeting.
Multibagger stock: PC Jeweller’s board of directors approved a 1:10 stock split in Monday’s meeting.(Photo: Pixabay)

Stock Split 2024: PC Jeweller Ltd. has announced a 1:10 stock split, approved by its board of directors on September 30, 2024, to enhance liquidity and make the shares more affordable for retail investors. This move will subdivide each fully paid-up equity share of 10 face value into 10 shares of 1 each, according to the official filing made by the company. As a result, the total number of shares will increase from approximately 46.5 crore to 465.4 crore.

“A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday, September 30, 2024, inter-alia, to consider and approve the alteration in the share capital of the Company by sub-division / split of existing equity shares having face value of 10/- each, fully paid-up, as may be determined by the Board of Directors and consequent alteration of Memorandum of Association of the Company,” said the company in a filing to the exchanges.

Also Read | Up 7500% in one year! Multibagger stock Eraaya Lifespaces hits upper circuit

PC Jeweller share price history

PC Jeweller stock hit 4.97 per cent at 186.80, on September 30, at 9:31 am, on BSE.

PC Jeweller share price has surged by 563.12 per cent over the past year and has risen by 246.4 per cent so far in the current calendar year. Over the last three and six months, the stock has also delivered impressive multibagger returns of 241.6 per cent and 225 per cent, respectively. It was trading at its highest level on September 30 since May 2018. It had hit a record high of 600.65 on January 16, 2018.

On September 30, Monday, PC Jeweller's stock price hit a multi-year high and was locked at the 5 per cent upper circuit at 177.95 during intra-day trading on the BSE, driven by strong trading volumes. The company enjoys a market capitalisation of 8,292.10 crore, as per NSE.

Also Read | Stock market changes from today: 4 key changes for investors effective October 1

So far, in September, the stock has rallied 60 per cent.

Additionally, the board approved the preferential allotment of 11.5 crore fully convertible warrants on a private placement basis to two promoter group entities—New Track Garments Pvt. Ltd. and Balram Garg (HUF)—at an issue price of 56.20 per warrant. These warrants, convertible into equity shares of the company, will raise 646 crore, with an initial 25 per cent subscription received upfront. The balance 75 per cent of the issue price must be paid by the promoters within 18 months from the date of allotment for full conversion into equity shares​.

Also Read | IPO News Today Live Updates : Garuda Construction and Engineering IPO: Price band set at ₹92-95 per share; check issue size, key dates, more.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations provided in this analysis are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We strongly advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and individual circumstances may vary.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:1 Oct 2024, 08:36 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsPC Jeweller stock hits 5% upper circuit after announcement of 1:10 stock split

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel share price

167.75
09:19 AM | 1 OCT 2024
-0.7 (-0.42%)

Tata Power share price

487.90
09:19 AM | 1 OCT 2024
5.2 (1.08%)

Indian Oil Corporation share price

180.55
09:19 AM | 1 OCT 2024
0.5 (0.28%)

NTPC share price

444.85
09:19 AM | 1 OCT 2024
1.75 (0.39%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Caplin Point Laboratories share price

1,979.15
09:19 AM | 1 OCT 2024
81.6 (4.3%)

Bikaji Foods International share price

960.95
09:19 AM | 1 OCT 2024
38.2 (4.14%)

Kfin Technologies share price

1,064.00
09:19 AM | 1 OCT 2024
40.2 (3.93%)

Kalpataru Projects International share price

1,409.00
09:19 AM | 1 OCT 2024
41.45 (3.03%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    77,405.000.00
    Chennai
    77,411.000.00
    Delhi
    77,563.000.00
    Kolkata
    77,415.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.85/L-0.13
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.