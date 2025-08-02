Multibagger stock: PC Jeweller Q1 results out; YoY profit jumps 122% on 81% rise in sales

Multibagger stock: PC Jeweller share price will be focused on Monday as the jewellery company has declared robust Q1 results for 2025. In PC Jeweller's Q1 results, the jewellery brand reported a gross profit of ₹144 crore in the April to June 2025 quarter, which stood at ₹65 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year. This could become possible with a massive year-on-year (YoY) jump in company sales from ₹401 crore to ₹725 crore. The company board approved PC Jeweller's Q1 results on Friday evening.

PC Jeweller's EBITDA grew 136% from ₹89 crore to ₹210 crore. Likewise, the company's Profit Before Tax (PBT) almost doubled from ₹83 crore to ₹164 crore in Yoy terms.

PC Jeweller Q1 results 2025 PC Jeweller informed the Indian stock market exchanges about the announcement of the Q1FY26 results, saying, "The Q1 FY 2026 had been very promising and fulfilling for the company. The company closed the quarter on a powerful note, clocking robust performance riding on its customers’ trust and goodwill. The company's financials, which showcased a significant improvement in the previous financial year, have also continued to exhibit further improvement in Q1 FY 2026. The company’s turnover comprises only domestic sales, and it has no export/foreign exposure, including in the USA."

PC Jeweller had already reduced its outstanding debt towards its banks by more than 50% in the FY 2024-25. It has further reduced its outstanding debt payable to its banks, which stood at the end of the previous fiscal year as per the terms of the Settlement Agreement, by another approx. 8.7% during the quarter ended 30th June 2025, and another approx. 10.1% in July 2025. The company is targeting and is confident to discharge its complete obligations towards its banks by the end of FY 2026, thereby becoming debt-free. Further, the company had already raised ₹2,702.11 crores during the previous FY via preferential issue of fully convertible warrants, and the Board of Directors vide their meeting held on 10th July 2025, approved further raising of funds aggregating up to approx ₹500 crores by way of Preferential Allotment on private placement basis.

PC Jeweller share price history PC Jeweller shares are one of the multibagger stocks the Indian stock market has delivered in recent years. It has given over 9005 returns to its long-term investors in the last five years, while its return in one year is close to 55%. The jewellery company decided on a 1:10 stock split in December 2024 to enhance the stock's liquidity. The above calculations are taken after the price adjustment post-stock split, but they don't add the post-split benefits that a long-term investor has drawn.