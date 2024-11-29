Multibagger stock PC Jeweller sets record date for 1:10 stock split. Details here

Multibagger stock split 2024: The board of directors of PC Jeweller has announced a 1:10 stock split, making its shares more accessible to retail investors. The company, which has delivered strong performance over time, set December 16, 2024, as the record date for the split.

This decision comes after shareholders approved the move via postal ballot on November 21, 2024. The board of directors finalized the record date through a resolution passed by circulation on November 28, 2024. The announcement was detailed in an official exchange filing.

PC Jeweller stock split record date Under the stock split, every equity share of ₹10 face value will be subdivided into 10 equity shares with a face value of ₹1 each. Such a move is typically aimed at increasing liquidity in the market and making shares more affordable for investors.

In the exchange filing, the company stated, “The record date is fixed for determining the eligibility of members for the sub-division/split of equity shares of the company.” The circular resolution for this decision was passed at 5:55 PM on November 28, 2024.

PC Jeweller share price closed in the green, up 1.67 per cent at ₹155.70, on November 28, on BSE.

A stock split is often seen as a positive step for companies that want to attract a broader base of investors. By lowering the price per share, more retail investors can participate, which may enhance trading volumes. It also reflects confidence in the company’s market position and growth prospects.

PC Jeweller share price history PC Jeweller has a long-standing reputation in the jewellery sector and has been recognized as a multi-bagger stock for its ability to generate significant returns for investors. PC Jeweller share price has climbed over 214 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. Additionally, PC Jeweller stock price has given a return of over 450 per cent in 12 months periods.

Who will be eligible? As per regulatory norms under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the company communicated the details to the stock exchanges, including BSE Limited and the National Stock Exchange of India.

Investors holding PC Jeweller shares as of December 16, 2024, will be eligible for the benefits of the stock split. The company’s move is expected to garner attention from both existing shareholders and potential investors looking for value opportunities in the stock market.